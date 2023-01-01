Menu
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

52,188 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

52,188KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10396719
  Stock #: DF2363
  VIN: JF2GTAPC2MH245869

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 52,188 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful, practical, and FUN! Lots of room for hockey equipment or outdoor gear, fully loaded, with power windows, lock and mirrors, cruise, AC, keyless entry, back up camera, Apple CARPLAY and Android auto, Heated seats and so much more. Take al look at all the photo's for options. 90 days No Payments oac

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

