2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9986633
- VIN: 3VV4B7AX7MM085679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow! Black beauty at its best! R series, fully loaded, sunroof, all leather, push start, back up camera, Bluetooth, dual temperature control, heated seat and steering wheel, cruise, fender stereo, and so much more look at all the pictures for options. View all our inventory at www.drivingforward.com
