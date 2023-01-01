Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

70,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

  1. 9986633
  2. 9986633
  3. 9986633
  4. 9986633
  5. 9986633
  6. 9986633
  7. 9986633
  8. 9986633
  9. 9986633
  10. 9986633
  11. 9986633
  12. 9986633
  13. 9986633
  14. 9986633
  15. 9986633
  16. 9986633
  17. 9986633
  18. 9986633
  19. 9986633
  20. 9986633
  21. 9986633
  22. 9986633
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
70,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9986633
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX7MM085679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow! Black beauty at its best! R series, fully loaded, sunroof, all leather, push start, back up camera, Bluetooth, dual temperature control, heated seat and steering wheel, cruise, fender stereo, and so much more look at all the pictures for options. View all our inventory at www.drivingforward.com

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group

2021 Volkswagen Tigu...
 70,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Kawasaki KLR 650
 5,400 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2004 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 89,852 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Driving Forward Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-626-XXXX

(click to show)

705-626-5129

Alternate Numbers
705-521-4607
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory