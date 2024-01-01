$43,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Cadillac XT5
Luxury
2022 Cadillac XT5
Luxury
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ZJO
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
This is a beauty! Locally owned, well maintained, Its comfortable, attractive, sophisticated and sporty all in one! Fully loaded with leather, all the technology you've come to expect in a Cadillac including apple/android car play, Enjoy the luxury and safety of this SUV at a huge savings! Stop by and visit us at 469 the Kingsway to see this beauty in person .
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Driving Forward Auto Group
Driving Forward Auto Group
Call Dealer
705-626-XXXX(click to show)
705-626-5129
Alternate Numbers705-521-4607
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
705-626-5129