Menu
Account
Sign In
This is a beauty! Locally owned, well maintained, Its comfortable, attractive, sophisticated and sporty all in one! Fully loaded with leather, all the technology youve come to expect in a Cadillac including apple/android car play, Enjoy the luxury and safety of this SUV at a huge savings! Stop by and visit us at 469 the Kingsway to see this beauty in person .

2022 Cadillac XT5

0 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Cadillac XT5

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Cadillac XT5

Luxury

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

  1. 10873047
  2. 10873047
  3. 10873047
  4. 10873047
  5. 10873047
  6. 10873047
  7. 10873047
  8. 10873047
  9. 10873047
  10. 10873047
  11. 10873047
  12. 10873047
  13. 10873047
  14. 10873047
  15. 10873047
  16. 10873047
  17. 10873047
  18. 10873047
Contact Seller

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYKNBR45NZ120076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ZJO
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a beauty! Locally owned, well maintained, Its comfortable, attractive, sophisticated and sporty all in one! Fully loaded with leather, all the technology you've come to expect in a Cadillac including apple/android car play, Enjoy the luxury and safety of this SUV at a huge savings! Stop by and visit us at 469 the Kingsway to see this beauty in person .

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group

Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat Lariat for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat Lariat 115,000 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Cadillac XT5 Luxury for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2022 Cadillac XT5 Luxury 0 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 SE for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 SE 96,674 KM $24,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Driving Forward Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-626-XXXX

(click to show)

705-626-5129

Alternate Numbers
705-521-4607
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

Contact Seller
2022 Cadillac XT5