$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Honda Ridgeline
TOURING
2022 Honda Ridgeline
TOURING
Location
Palladino Honda
990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,947KM
VIN 5FPYK3F77NB502698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NH-797M/GREY
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 43,947 KM
Vehicle Description
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Palladino Honda
2024 Honda CR-V EX-L 5,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus 77,455 KM $29,800 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 48,603 KM $57,557 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Palladino Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Palladino Honda
990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-673-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2022 Honda Ridgeline