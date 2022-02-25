$32,995+ tax & licensing
Driving Forward Auto Group
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Ultimate Tech
Location
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2,099KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8440023
- Stock #: df2123
- VIN: KMHLN4AG5NU250315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,099 KM
Vehicle Description
FULLY LOADED! PRACTICALLY NEW! COMES WITH WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! LEATHER,HEATED POWER SEATS,HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, AUTO HIGHBEAMS! LANE DEPARTURE WARNING. BLIND SPOT WARNING, APPLE-CAPLAY/ANDROID AUTO! NAV! TONS OF PEP! MOON ROOF!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
