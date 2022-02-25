Menu
2022 Hyundai Elantra

2,099 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2022 Hyundai Elantra

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate Tech

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate Tech

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

2,099KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8440023
  Stock #: df2123
  VIN: KMHLN4AG5NU250315

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # df2123
  Mileage 2,099 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED! PRACTICALLY NEW! COMES WITH WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! LEATHER,HEATED POWER SEATS,HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, AUTO HIGHBEAMS! LANE DEPARTURE WARNING. BLIND SPOT WARNING, APPLE-CAPLAY/ANDROID AUTO! NAV! TONS OF PEP! MOON ROOF!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

