Great Little SUV, AWD, power, windows and locks, cruise control, back up camera, push start, heated seats, heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay, android auto, lane departure and much more.

2022 Hyundai KONA

86,488 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,488KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K2CAB8NU769846

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,488 KM

Great Little SUV, AWD, power, windows and locks, cruise control, back up camera, push start, heated seats, heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay, android auto, lane departure and much more. Take a look at all the pictures for options or come visit our new location at 486 the Kingsway.

AWD
CVT

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2022 Hyundai KONA