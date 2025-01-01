$41,500+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai PALISADE
Luxury 7 places TI
2022 Hyundai PALISADE
Luxury 7 places TI
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266
$41,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 409556P
- Mileage 26,530 KM
Vehicle Description
and then there are statements of intent. The 2022 Hyundai Palisade Luxury AWD is the latter -- a sanctuary on wheels
you understand--this is more than just a vehicle. It's a first-class cabin on four wheels. Plush seating for seven. Thoughtfully placed technology that anticipates your every need. A whisper-quiet ride that turns highway miles into fleeting moments of serenity.
And then
and effortless sophistication.
Because the road ahead isn't just a path -- it's an invitation. To explore
no hidden fees -- just transparency as clear as a Northern sky.
Our sales consultants? They're guides
not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure -- just genuine service to help you find exactly what you're looking for.
Come in today and experience the difference.
http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Palisade-2022-id11890496.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Sudbury Hyundai
Sudbury Hyundai
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-670-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-670-2266