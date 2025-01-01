Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> and then there are statements of intent. The 2022 Hyundai Palisade Luxury AWD is the latter -- a sanctuary on wheels</p> <p> you understand--this is more than just a vehicle. Its a first-class cabin on four wheels. Plush seating for seven. Thoughtfully placed technology that anticipates your every need. A whisper-quiet ride that turns highway miles into fleeting moments of serenity. And then</p> <p> and effortless sophistication. Because the road ahead isnt just a path -- its an invitation. To explore</p> <p> no hidden fees -- just transparency as clear as a Northern sky. Our sales consultants? Theyre guides</p> <p> not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure -- just genuine service to help you find exactly what youre looking for. Come in today and experience the difference.</p> <a href=http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Palisade-2022-id11890496.html>http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Palisade-2022-id11890496.html</a>

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

26,530 KM

Details Description Features

$41,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

Luxury 7 places TI

Watch This Vehicle
12206307

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

Luxury 7 places TI

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

Contact Seller

$41,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,530KM
VIN KM8R3DHE6NU409556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 409556P
  • Mileage 26,530 KM

Vehicle Description

and then there are statements of intent. The 2022 Hyundai Palisade Luxury AWD is the latter -- a sanctuary on wheels


you understand--this is more than just a vehicle. It's a first-class cabin on four wheels. Plush seating for seven. Thoughtfully placed technology that anticipates your every need. A whisper-quiet ride that turns highway miles into fleeting moments of serenity.

And then


and effortless sophistication.

Because the road ahead isn't just a path -- it's an invitation. To explore


no hidden fees -- just transparency as clear as a Northern sky.

Our sales consultants? They're guides


not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure -- just genuine service to help you find exactly what you're looking for.

Come in today and experience the difference.


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Palisade-2022-id11890496.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

CAPABILITY
we believe in more than just selling cars; we believe in fair value
checked daily against the province to ensure it stays competitive. No games
The 2022 Hyundai Palisade Luxury AWD - Elegance
Elevated There are family vehicles
designed for those who refuse to compromise. With low kilometers
this Palisade is barely broken in
yet it already exudes the quiet confidence of a seasoned traveler. The moment you step inside
there's the drive. The intelligent AWD system stands ready
poised to command the road with grace
no matter the conditions. From morning commutes to weekend getaways
every journey becomes an experience in comfort
to indulge
to arrive in style. Now available at Sudbury Hyundai -- where family meets luxury
and every journey begins the right way. At Sudbury Hyundai

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai

Used 2019 Toyota Corolla LE CVT for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 82,311 KM $19,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai PALISADE Luxury 7 places TI for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2022 Hyundai PALISADE Luxury 7 places TI 26,530 KM $41,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue Ultimate IVT avec intérieur Bleu denim for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2021 Hyundai Venue Ultimate IVT avec intérieur Bleu denim 46,452 KM $21,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Sudbury Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-670-XXXX

(click to show)

705-670-2266

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

705-670-2266

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai PALISADE