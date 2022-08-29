Menu
2022 Hyundai PALISADE

12,601 KM

Details Description Features

$61,883

+ tax & licensing
Sudbury Hyundai

705-670-2266

Ultimate Calligraphy 7 places TI

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

12,601KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9268723
  • Stock #: 458152A
  • VIN: KM8R5DHE4NU458152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 458152A
  • Mileage 12,601 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/occasion/Hyundai-Palisade-2022-id9207024.html

Vehicle Features

Automatic Headlights
Tint
Power Driver and Passenger Seats
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
blind view monitors
Former dealer demo available for immediate possession. No accidents and fully dealer serviced. Heated and cooled front and rear seats
autonomous cruise control with lane keeping assistance
backup camera with all around camera
double panel sunroof
powered lift gate and so much more. Block heater
tow package and custom matts included. Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getti...

