2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
Ultimate Calligraphy TI
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 232860A
- Mileage 21,054 KM
Vehicle Description
blending advanced technology with luxury features. Here's a rundown of what you can expect:
Exterior Features:
Exclusive Calligraphy Styling: Unique grille design with a distinctive pattern
exclusive to the Calligraphy trim.
LED Headlights and Taillights: Enhanced visibility and a modern look.
20-Inch Alloy Wheels: Stylish and large wheels for a premium appearance.
Panoramic Sunroof: Offers a more open and airy feel to the cabin.
Power Liftgate: Allows for convenient hands-free access to the rear cargo area.
Interior Features:
Nappa Leather Upholstery: High-quality leather seating surfaces for a luxurious feel.
Ventilated and Heated Front Seats: For comfort in varying weather conditions.
Heated Rear Seats: Additional comfort for rear passengers.
12.3-Inch Digital Instrument Cluster: Customizable displays for essential driving information.
12.3-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System: Large
high-resolution screen with navigation and multimedia functions.
Head-Up Display: Projects key information onto the windshield for easier access while driving.
Surround View Monitor: Provides a 360-degree view around the vehicle to aid in parking and maneuvering.
Technology and Safety Features:
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Seamless smartphone integration for music
and more.
Premium Audio System: High-quality sound system for an enhanced listening experience.
Adaptive Cruise Control: Maintains a set speed and distance from the vehicle ahead.
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist: Uses sensors to detect potential collisions and can apply braking if necessary.
Blind-Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert: Enhances safety by alerting you to vehicles in blind spots or approaching from the sides.
Smart Parking Assist: Helps with parallel and perpendicular parking by taking control of the steering.
Convenience Features:
Wireless Charging Pad: Allows you to charge your smartphone without needing cables.
Smart Key with Push Button Start: Provides keyless entry and ignition.
Automatic Climate Control: Maintains a consistent interior temperature.
The 2022 Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy is designed to offer a blend of luxury
making it a top choice for those looking for a premium SUV experience.
Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province.
