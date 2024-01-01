Menu
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy is a high-end trim of the popular SUV blending advanced technology with luxury features.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

21,054 KM

$39,200

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy TI

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy TI

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

$39,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,054KM
VIN 5NMS5DAL1NH382914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 232860A
  • Mileage 21,054 KM

Vehicle Description

blending advanced technology with luxury features. Here's a rundown of what you can expect:

Exterior Features:
Exclusive Calligraphy Styling: Unique grille design with a distinctive pattern


exclusive to the Calligraphy trim.
LED Headlights and Taillights: Enhanced visibility and a modern look.
20-Inch Alloy Wheels: Stylish and large wheels for a premium appearance.
Panoramic Sunroof: Offers a more open and airy feel to the cabin.
Power Liftgate: Allows for convenient hands-free access to the rear cargo area.

Interior Features:
Nappa Leather Upholstery: High-quality leather seating surfaces for a luxurious feel.
Ventilated and Heated Front Seats: For comfort in varying weather conditions.
Heated Rear Seats: Additional comfort for rear passengers.
12.3-Inch Digital Instrument Cluster: Customizable displays for essential driving information.
12.3-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System: Large


high-resolution screen with navigation and multimedia functions.
Head-Up Display: Projects key information onto the windshield for easier access while driving.
Surround View Monitor: Provides a 360-degree view around the vehicle to aid in parking and maneuvering.

Technology and Safety Features:
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Seamless smartphone integration for music


and more.
Premium Audio System: High-quality sound system for an enhanced listening experience.
Adaptive Cruise Control: Maintains a set speed and distance from the vehicle ahead.
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist: Uses sensors to detect potential collisions and can apply braking if necessary.
Blind-Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert: Enhances safety by alerting you to vehicles in blind spots or approaching from the sides.
Smart Parking Assist: Helps with parallel and perpendicular parking by taking control of the steering.

Convenience Features:
Wireless Charging Pad: Allows you to charge your smartphone without needing cables.
Smart Key with Push Button Start: Provides keyless entry and ignition.
Automatic Climate Control: Maintains a consistent interior temperature.


The 2022 Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy is designed to offer a blend of luxury


making it a top choice for those looking for a premium SUV experience.

_____________


Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Santa_Fe-2022-id11086306.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

Navigation

Additional Features

Advanced Technology
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
and practicality
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy is a high-end trim of the popular SUV

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-670-2266

$39,200

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

705-670-2266

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe