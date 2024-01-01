$27,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred TI
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred TI
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shimmering Silver (R2T)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 036309R
- Mileage 92,032 KM
Vehicle Description
and advanced features. Here are some key details:
Engine and Performance:
Engine: 2.5L Inline-4 engine
Horsepower: 187 hp
Torque: 178 lb-ft
Transmission: 8-speed automatic transmission
Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Fuel Economy:
City: Approximately 9.0 L/100 km
Highway: Approximately 7.6 L/100 km
Interior Features:
Seating: Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers
Upholstery: Premium cloth seats
Infotainment: 8-inch touchscreen display
Android Auto
Climate Control: Dual-zone automatic climate control
Safety and Driver Assistance:
Standard Safety Features: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
Exterior:
Design: Modern and sleek exterior design
Wheels: 17-inch alloy wheels
Lighting: LED headlights and taillights
Cargo Space:
Cargo Volume: Approximately 1
274 liters with rear seats folded down
Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price
http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson-2022-id11085396.html
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Sudbury Hyundai
Sudbury Hyundai
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-670-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-670-2266