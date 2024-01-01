Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> and advanced features. Here are some key details: Engine and Performance: Engine: 2.5L Inline-4 engine Horsepower: 187 hp Torque: 178 lb-ft Transmission: 8-speed automatic transmission Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Fuel Economy: City: Approximately 9.0 L/100 km Highway: Approximately 7.6 L/100 km Interior Features: Seating: Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers Upholstery: Premium cloth seats Infotainment: 8-inch touchscreen display</p> <p> Android Auto Climate Control: Dual-zone automatic climate control Safety and Driver Assistance: Standard Safety Features: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist</p> <p> Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist Exterior: Design: Modern and sleek exterior design Wheels: 17-inch alloy wheels Lighting: LED headlights and taillights Cargo Space: Cargo Volume: Approximately 1</p> <p>274 liters with rear seats folded down Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price</p> <a href=http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson-2022-id11085396.html>http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson-2022-id11085396.html</a>

2022 Hyundai Tucson

92,032 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred TI

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred TI

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

  1. 11538888
  2. 11538888
  3. 11538888
Contact Seller

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,032KM
VIN KM8JBCAE2NU036309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shimmering Silver (R2T)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 036309R
  • Mileage 92,032 KM

Vehicle Description

and advanced features. Here are some key details:

Engine and Performance:
Engine: 2.5L Inline-4 engine
Horsepower: 187 hp
Torque: 178 lb-ft
Transmission: 8-speed automatic transmission
Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

Fuel Economy:
City: Approximately 9.0 L/100 km
Highway: Approximately 7.6 L/100 km

Interior Features:
Seating: Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers
Upholstery: Premium cloth seats
Infotainment: 8-inch touchscreen display


Android Auto
Climate Control: Dual-zone automatic climate control

Safety and Driver Assistance:
Standard Safety Features: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist


Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist

Exterior:
Design: Modern and sleek exterior design
Wheels: 17-inch alloy wheels
Lighting: LED headlights and taillights

Cargo Space:
Cargo Volume: Approximately 1


274 liters with rear seats folded down

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson-2022-id11085396.html

Vehicle Features

Safety

Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Driver Attention Warning
spacious interior
every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD is a popular compact SUV known for its modern design
096 liters behind the second row Maximum Cargo Volume: Approximately 2

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 86,944 KM $22,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L Preferred AWD for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L Preferred AWD 15,102 KM $27,750 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson Premium for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2018 Hyundai Tucson Premium 83,334 KM $19,250 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sudbury Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-670-XXXX

(click to show)

705-670-2266

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

705-670-2266

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Tucson