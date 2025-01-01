$42,000+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Frontier
Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4
2022 Nissan Frontier
Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266
$42,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White (QAK)
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,595 KM
Vehicle Description
Tame Nothing. 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X
You were never meant to sit still. Neither was this.
The 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X is not some polite
city-dwelling pickup. This is a purpose-built machine with grit in its veins and a map to nowhere in its glovebox. Powered by a fierce 310-horsepower V6
and places where roads fear to tread.
Step inside and find a cockpit designed for the unapologetically adventurous. Zero Gravity front seats hold you in place like a firm handshake from the wilderness itself. The 9-inch touchscreen
and a locking rear differential ensure this isn't just off-road capable it's off-road committed.
You don't drive this Frontier. You unleash it.
Available now. But not for long.
At Sudbury Hyundai
just genuine service to help you find exactly what you're looking for.
Come in today and experience the difference.
http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Nissan-Frontier-2022-id12224778.html
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Sudbury Hyundai
Sudbury Hyundai
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-670-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-670-2266