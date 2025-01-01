Menu
Tame Nothing. 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X You were never meant to sit still. Neither was this. The 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X is not some polite city-dwelling pickup. This is a purpose-built machine with grit in its veins and a map to nowhere in its glovebox. Powered by a fierce 310-horsepower V6 and places where roads fear to tread. Step inside and find a cockpit designed for the unapologetically adventurous. Zero Gravity front seats hold you in place like a firm handshake from the wilderness itself. The 9-inch touchscreen and a locking rear differential ensure this isnt just off-road capable its off-road committed. You dont drive this Frontier. You unleash it. Available now. But not for long.

2022 Nissan Frontier

36,595 KM

$42,000

+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4

2022 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

$42,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,595KM
VIN 1N6ED1EK7NN669254

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White (QAK)
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,595 KM

Tame Nothing. 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X

You were never meant to sit still. Neither was this.

The 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X is not some polite


city-dwelling pickup. This is a purpose-built machine with grit in its veins and a map to nowhere in its glovebox. Powered by a fierce 310-horsepower V6


and places where roads fear to tread.

Step inside and find a cockpit designed for the unapologetically adventurous. Zero Gravity front seats hold you in place like a firm handshake from the wilderness itself. The 9-inch touchscreen


and a locking rear differential ensure this isn't just off-road capable it's off-road committed.

You don't drive this Frontier. You unleash it.

Available now. But not for long.

At Sudbury Hyundai


just genuine service to help you find exactly what you're looking for.

Come in today and experience the difference.


Mechanical

Skid Plates

Interior

Wireless Apple CarPlay

NO HIDDEN FEES
MUD
we believe in more than just selling cars; we believe in fair value
checked daily against the province to ensure it stays competitive. No games
just transparency as clear as a Northern sky. Our sales consultants? They're guides
not commission driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure
equipped with true 4x4 capability and Bilstein off-road shocks
this Crew Cab isn't here for errands
it's here for elevation
and Fender premium audio system mean you're never lost
unless you want to be. Standard bed. Full-size attitude. Rock rails

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
2022 Nissan Frontier