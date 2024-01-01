2022 RAM 1500 Classic

$32,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 16,700 KM
Vehicle Description
This ones a beauty! Well, equipped with heated seats, heated steering wheel, back up camera, remote start, Bluetooth, power, windows, and locks, automatic headlights, and more. Take a look at all the pictures for options or come visit us at 469 the Kingsway.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Driving Forward Auto Group
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
