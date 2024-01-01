Menu
This ones a beauty! Well, equipped with heated seats, heated steering wheel, back up camera, remote start, Bluetooth, power, windows, and locks, automatic headlights, and more.

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

16,700 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,700KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KT9NS162998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
