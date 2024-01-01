$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 27,479 KM
Vehicle Description
Nicely equipped with heated seats, heated steering wheel, trailer, brake controller, power, windows, and locks, back up camera, remote start and more. Take a look at all the pictures for options. Lots of factory warranty remaining. Come see us at 469 the Kingsway, and have a look for yourself
Driving Forward Auto Group
705-626-5129
