Nicely equipped with heated seats, heated steering wheel, trailer, brake controller, power, windows, and locks, back up camera, remote start and more. Lots of factory warranty remaining.

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

27,479 KM

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
27,479KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT9NG225055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,479 KM

Vehicle Description

Nicely equipped with heated seats, heated steering wheel, trailer, brake controller, power, windows, and locks, back up camera, remote start and more. Take a look at all the pictures for options. Lots of factory warranty remaining. Come see us at 469 the Kingsway, and have a look for yourself

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2022 RAM 1500 Classic