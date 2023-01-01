$8,888+ tax & licensing
2023 CFMOTO CFORCE
Touring 600 2 up
2023 CFMOTO CFORCE
Touring 600 2 up
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
372KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Stock # ztam
- Mileage 372 KM
Vehicle Description
Just like new, includes, winch, hitch, USB plug in's, balance of 5 year warranty, horn, side mirrors
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
2023 CFMOTO CFORCE