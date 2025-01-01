$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe
RST
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe
RST
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 190,489 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow! Check out this sweet ride-diesel, leather, captains, chairs, seven passenger, huge sunroof, dual temperature controls, back up camera, push start, heated seats, Bluetooth and more. Take a look at all the pictures for options or come visit us at 469 the Kingsway.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Driving Forward Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Driving Forward Auto Group
Driving Forward Auto Group
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-626-XXXX(click to show)
705-626-5129
Alternate Numbers705-521-4607
+ taxes & licensing
705-626-5129