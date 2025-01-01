Menu
Wow! Check out this sweet ride-diesel, leather, captains, chairs, seven passenger, huge sunroof, dual temperature controls, back up camera, push start, heated seats, Bluetooth and more. Take a look at all the pictures for options or come visit us at 469 the Kingsway.

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

190,489 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

RST

12103258

RST

RST

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
190,489KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNSKRKTXPR246971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 190,489 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

