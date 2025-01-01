$27,000+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred AWD
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266
$27,000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss Black (A2B)
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,145 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Kona Preferred is the kind of compact SUV that punches way above its weight. With a bold front end
it's got that unmistakable Hyundai flair that turns heads without trying too hard.
Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0L engine and equipped with all-wheel drive
the Kona Preferred is built for life up here. Whether you're weaving through city traffic or carving through snow-covered back roads
it's all about smart simplicity. Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel keep you warm when the temperature dips
and the 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keeps you connected without the clutter of cords.
You'll also find blind spot detection
which means the Kona's not just fun to drive. It's got your back every step of the way. It strikes the perfect balance between utility and personality
no hidden fees. Just transparency as clear as a Northern sky.
Our sales consultants? They're guides
not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure. Just genuine service to help you find exactly what you're looking for.
Sudbury Hyundai
705-670-2266