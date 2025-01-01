Menu
The 2023 Kona Preferred is the kind of compact SUV that punches way above its weight. With a bold front end, its got that unmistakable Hyundai flair that turns heads without trying too hard. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0L engine and equipped with all-wheel drive, the Kona Preferred is built for life up here. Whether youre weaving through city traffic or carving through snow-covered back roads, its all about smart simplicity. Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel keep you warm when the temperature dips, and the 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keeps you connected without the clutter of cords. Youll also find blind spot detection, which means the Konas not just fun to drive. Its got your back every step of the way. It strikes the perfect balance between utility and personality, no hidden fees. Just transparency as clear as a Northern sky. Our sales consultants? Theyre guides, not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure. Just genuine service to help you find exactly what youre looking for.

2023 Hyundai KONA

47,145 KM

$27,000

12457116

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

Used
47,145KM
VIN KM8K2CAB5PU003432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Abyss Black (A2B)
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,145 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Kona Preferred is the kind of compact SUV that punches way above its weight. With a bold front end


it's got that unmistakable Hyundai flair that turns heads without trying too hard.

Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0L engine and equipped with all-wheel drive


the Kona Preferred is built for life up here. Whether you're weaving through city traffic or carving through snow-covered back roads


it's all about smart simplicity. Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel keep you warm when the temperature dips


and the 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keeps you connected without the clutter of cords.

You'll also find blind spot detection


which means the Kona's not just fun to drive. It's got your back every step of the way. It strikes the perfect balance between utility and personality


no hidden fees. Just transparency as clear as a Northern sky.

Our sales consultants? They're guides


not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure. Just genuine service to help you find exactly what you're looking for.


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Kona-2023-id12171622.html

Vehicle Features

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

sharp lines
checked daily against the province to ensure it stays competitive. No games
we believe in more than just selling cars. We believe in fair value
and Forward Collision Avoidance
and just the right amount of attitude
it handles like a champ. Inside
all wrapped in a compact footprint that makes it as practical as it is playful. At Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
