Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> and the 2023 Santa Fe Preferred AWD Answers When the open road beckons and the whisper of adventure stirs your soul</p> <p> theres only one choice: the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD. A masterclass in modern refinement</p> <p> from sun-drenched highways to snow-dusted backroads. Slide into the inviting embrace of its thoughtfully appointed interior. Feel the subtle satisfaction of every detail designed to complement your sense of purpose and style. With All-Wheel Drive prowess</p> <p> from the expansive infotainment display to advanced safety features that feel more like a guardian angel than a machine. And with its striking silhouette and bold grille</p> <p> you wont just arrive youll make an entrance. The 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD: where practical luxury meets the art of wandering. Ready to begin your next chapter? Let the Santa Fe write it with you. Your adventure is waiting are you? At Sudbury Hyundai</p> <p> not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure just genuine service to help you find exactly what youre looking for. Come in today and experience the difference.</p> <a href=http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Santa_Fe-2023-id11747003.html>http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Santa_Fe-2023-id11747003.html</a>

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

30,785 KM

Details Description Features

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred TI

Watch This Vehicle
12108548

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred TI

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

Contact Seller

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
30,785KM
VIN 5NMS3DAJ0PH631002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,785 KM

Vehicle Description

and the 2023 Santa Fe Preferred AWD Answers"
When the open road beckons and the whisper of adventure stirs your soul


there's only one choice: the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD. A masterclass in modern refinement


from sun-drenched highways to snow-dusted backroads.

Slide into the inviting embrace of its thoughtfully appointed interior. Feel the subtle satisfaction of every detail designed to complement your sense of purpose and style. With All-Wheel Drive prowess


from the expansive infotainment display to advanced safety features that feel more like a guardian angel than a machine. And with its striking silhouette and bold grille


you won't just arrive you'll make an entrance.

The 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD: where practical luxury meets the art of wandering. Ready to begin your next chapter? Let the Santa Fe write it with you.

Your adventure is waiting are you?

At Sudbury Hyundai


not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure just genuine service to help you find exactly what you're looking for.

Come in today and experience the difference.


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Santa_Fe-2023-id11747003.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

we believe in more than just selling cars; we believe in fair value
checked daily against the province to ensure it stays competitive. No games
no hidden fees just transparency as clear as a Northern sky. Our sales consultants? They're guides
Header: "Adventure Calls
this isn't merely an SUV it's your steadfast companion on every journey
this Santa Fe grips the terrain like an old friend
promising stability and confidence wherever the path leads. Technology abounds

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai

Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred TI avec ensemble Trend for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred TI avec ensemble Trend 69,296 KM $28,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 5,5 pi for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 5,5 pi 52,222 KM $44,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Essential IVT for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Essential IVT 57,380 KM $18,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Sudbury Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-670-XXXX

(click to show)

705-670-2266

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

705-670-2266

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe