$36,295+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Tucson
N Line
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266
$36,295
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 108698A
- Mileage 24,227 KM
Vehicle Description
designed to offer enhanced performance and aggressive styling. Here's a brief overview of its key features and specifications:
Performance and Efficiency
Engine: The Tucson N Line is equipped with a 2.5-liter inline-4 engine producing 187 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque.
Transmission: It features an 8-speed automatic transmission.
Fuel Economy: The fuel efficiency is around 26 mpg combined (24 mpg city and 29 mpg highway).
Exterior
Design: The N Line trim boasts a sportier look with unique front and rear bumpers
and body-color cladding. It also features exclusive N Line badging.
Wheels: It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with a sporty design.
Lighting: LED headlights
the N Line offers sport seats with leather and fabric upholstery featuring red contrast stitching.
Steering Wheel: A perforated leather-wrapped steering wheel with N Line badging and paddle shifters.
Technology: The interior includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An upgraded 10.25-inch touchscreen is available.
Comfort: Dual-zone automatic climate control and a power-adjustable driver's seat add to the comfort.
Safety and Driver Assistance
Safety Features: Standard safety features include forward collision-avoidance assist
and rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist.
The 2023 Hyundai Tucson N Line combines the practicality of the standard Tucson with sportier design elements and enhanced performance features
making it an attractive option for those looking for a dynamic driving experience in a compact SUV.
Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price
Vehicle Features
Safety
Additional Features
Sudbury Hyundai
705-670-2266