Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> designed to offer enhanced performance and aggressive styling. Heres a brief overview of its key features and specifications: Performance and Efficiency Engine: The Tucson N Line is equipped with a 2.5-liter inline-4 engine producing 187 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. Transmission: It features an 8-speed automatic transmission. Fuel Economy: The fuel efficiency is around 26 mpg combined (24 mpg city and 29 mpg highway). Exterior Design: The N Line trim boasts a sportier look with unique front and rear bumpers</p> <p> and body-color cladding. It also features exclusive N Line badging. Wheels: It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with a sporty design. Lighting: LED headlights</p> <p> the N Line offers sport seats with leather and fabric upholstery featuring red contrast stitching. Steering Wheel: A perforated leather-wrapped steering wheel with N Line badging and paddle shifters. Technology: The interior includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An upgraded 10.25-inch touchscreen is available. Comfort: Dual-zone automatic climate control and a power-adjustable drivers seat add to the comfort. Safety and Driver Assistance Safety Features: Standard safety features include forward collision-avoidance assist</p> <p> and rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist. The 2023 Hyundai Tucson N Line combines the practicality of the standard Tucson with sportier design elements and enhanced performance features</p> <p> making it an attractive option for those looking for a dynamic driving experience in a compact SUV. Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price</p> <a href=http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson-2023-id10834471.html>http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson-2023-id10834471.html</a>

2023 Hyundai Tucson

24,227 KM

Details Description Features

$36,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai Tucson

N Line

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Tucson

N Line

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

  1. 11330497
  2. 11330497
  3. 11330497
Contact Seller

$36,295

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,227KM
VIN KM8JCCAE3PU172528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 108698A
  • Mileage 24,227 KM

Vehicle Description

designed to offer enhanced performance and aggressive styling. Here's a brief overview of its key features and specifications:

Performance and Efficiency
Engine: The Tucson N Line is equipped with a 2.5-liter inline-4 engine producing 187 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque.
Transmission: It features an 8-speed automatic transmission.
Fuel Economy: The fuel efficiency is around 26 mpg combined (24 mpg city and 29 mpg highway).

Exterior
Design: The N Line trim boasts a sportier look with unique front and rear bumpers


and body-color cladding. It also features exclusive N Line badging.
Wheels: It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with a sporty design.
Lighting: LED headlights


the N Line offers sport seats with leather and fabric upholstery featuring red contrast stitching.
Steering Wheel: A perforated leather-wrapped steering wheel with N Line badging and paddle shifters.
Technology: The interior includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An upgraded 10.25-inch touchscreen is available.
Comfort: Dual-zone automatic climate control and a power-adjustable driver's seat add to the comfort.

Safety and Driver Assistance
Safety Features: Standard safety features include forward collision-avoidance assist


and rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist.

The 2023 Hyundai Tucson N Line combines the practicality of the standard Tucson with sportier design elements and enhanced performance features


making it an attractive option for those looking for a dynamic driving experience in a compact SUV.

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson-2023-id10834471.html

Vehicle Features

Safety

Lane Keeping Assist

Additional Features

every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
a distinctive grille
taillights
The 2023 Hyundai Tucson N Line is a sportier trim of the popular compact SUV
black headlight bezels
and daytime running lights enhance visibility and style. Interior Seating: Inside

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai

Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson N Line for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2023 Hyundai Tucson N Line 24,227 KM $36,295 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Essential for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra Essential 17,564 KM $25,495 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred 71,091 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sudbury Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-670-XXXX

(click to show)

705-670-2266

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,295

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

705-670-2266

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Tucson