Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> accident-free history as verified by CARFAX Canada. Enjoy a refined driving experience with all-wheel drive and a 2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine</p> <p> perfect for Canadian roads. FEATURES OF THE CX-5 GT »» 19-inch alloy wheels with a striking finish »» Power liftgate for easy cargo access »» Advanced adaptive front lighting system »» Dual-zone automatic climate control ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES »» Blind spot monitoring for safer lane changes »» Rear cross traffic alert for added awareness »» Lane departure warning for confident driving »» Smart city brake support for urban safety PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY »» 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-valve I4 engine »» 6-speed SKYACTIV automatic transmission »» All-wheel drive for superior traction »» Responsive handling for city and highway COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE »» Power-adjustable driver seat with memory »» Heated steering wheel for cold mornings »» Power moonroof for open-air enjoyment »» Rear seat air vents for passenger comfort TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY »» Mazda Connect infotainment system »» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration »» Bose premium sound system »» Navigation system for easy travel CARGO SPACE »» Spacious rear cargo area for luggage »» 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats »» Low lift-over height for easy loading »» Ample storage for daily needs WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE »» Confident all-wheel drive performance »» Quiet</p> <p> comfortable cabin on every drive »» User-friendly infotainment and controls »» Stylish exterior and refined design This 2023 Mazda CX-5 GTs VIN is: JM3KFBDMXP0111513. The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold as-is are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2</p> <p>501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For as-is vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition</p> <a href=http://www.palladinomazda.ca/used/Mazda-CX5-2023-id12531830.html>http://www.palladinomazda.ca/used/Mazda-CX5-2023-id12531830.html</a>

2023 Mazda CX-5

32,284 KM

Details Description Features

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Mazda CX-5

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12738816

2023 Mazda CX-5

GT

Location

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

705-524-3300

  1. 12738816
  2. 12738816
  3. 12738816
  4. 12738816
  5. 12738816
  6. 12738816
  7. 12738816
  8. 12738816
  9. 12738816
  10. 12738816
  11. 12738816
  12. 12738816
  13. 12738816
  14. 12738816
  15. 12738816
  16. 12738816
  17. 12738816
  18. 12738816
  19. 12738816
  20. 12738816
  21. 12738816
  22. 12738816
  23. 12738816
  24. 12738816
  25. 12738816
  26. 12738816
  27. 12738816
  28. 12738816
  29. 12738816
  30. 12738816
  31. 12738816
  32. 12738816
Contact Seller

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,284KM
VIN JM3KFBDMXP0111513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,284 KM

Vehicle Description

accident-free history as verified by CARFAX Canada. Enjoy a refined driving experience with all-wheel drive and a 2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine


perfect for Canadian roads.

FEATURES OF THE CX-5 GT
»» 19-inch alloy wheels with a striking finish
»» Power liftgate for easy cargo access
»» Advanced adaptive front lighting system
»» Dual-zone automatic climate control

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Blind spot monitoring for safer lane changes
»» Rear cross traffic alert for added awareness
»» Lane departure warning for confident driving
»» Smart city brake support for urban safety

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
»» 6-speed SKYACTIV automatic transmission
»» All-wheel drive for superior traction
»» Responsive handling for city and highway

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Power-adjustable driver seat with memory
»» Heated steering wheel for cold mornings
»» Power moonroof for open-air enjoyment
»» Rear seat air vents for passenger comfort

TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Mazda Connect infotainment system
»» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
»» Bose premium sound system
»» Navigation system for easy travel

CARGO SPACE
»» Spacious rear cargo area for luggage
»» 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats
»» Low lift-over height for easy loading
»» Ample storage for daily needs

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Confident all-wheel drive performance
»» Quiet


comfortable cabin on every drive
»» User-friendly infotainment and controls
»» Stylish exterior and refined design

This 2023 Mazda CX-5 GT's VIN is: JM3KFBDMXP0111513.

The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold 'as-is' are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2


501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For 'as-is' vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition


http://www.palladinomazda.ca/used/Mazda-CX5-2023-id12531830.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

284 km
mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
// ACCIDENT FREE!! // // SINGLE OWNER! // Discover the 2023 Mazda CX-5 GT
an exceptional SUV available at Palladino Mazda in Greater Sudbury. With just 32
this silver beauty boasts a single-owner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Palladino Mazda

Used 2023 Mazda CX-30 GX for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2023 Mazda CX-30 GX 27,196 KM $26,868 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Corolla SE for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2017 Toyota Corolla SE 92,816 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT Turbo for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT Turbo 48,768 KM $26,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Palladino Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Palladino Mazda

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-524-XXXX

(click to show)

705-524-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Palladino Mazda

705-524-3300

2023 Mazda CX-5