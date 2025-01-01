$33,998+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-5
GT
2023 Mazda CX-5
GT
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 32,284 KM
Vehicle Description
accident-free history as verified by CARFAX Canada. Enjoy a refined driving experience with all-wheel drive and a 2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine
perfect for Canadian roads.
FEATURES OF THE CX-5 GT
»» 19-inch alloy wheels with a striking finish
»» Power liftgate for easy cargo access
»» Advanced adaptive front lighting system
»» Dual-zone automatic climate control
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Blind spot monitoring for safer lane changes
»» Rear cross traffic alert for added awareness
»» Lane departure warning for confident driving
»» Smart city brake support for urban safety
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
»» 6-speed SKYACTIV automatic transmission
»» All-wheel drive for superior traction
»» Responsive handling for city and highway
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Power-adjustable driver seat with memory
»» Heated steering wheel for cold mornings
»» Power moonroof for open-air enjoyment
»» Rear seat air vents for passenger comfort
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Mazda Connect infotainment system
»» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
»» Bose premium sound system
»» Navigation system for easy travel
CARGO SPACE
»» Spacious rear cargo area for luggage
»» 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats
»» Low lift-over height for easy loading
»» Ample storage for daily needs
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Confident all-wheel drive performance
»» Quiet
comfortable cabin on every drive
»» User-friendly infotainment and controls
»» Stylish exterior and refined design
This 2023 Mazda CX-5 GT's VIN is: JM3KFBDMXP0111513.
The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold 'as-is' are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2
501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For 'as-is' vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition
http://www.palladinomazda.ca/used/Mazda-CX5-2023-id12531830.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Palladino Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Palladino Mazda
Palladino Mazda
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-524-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-524-3300