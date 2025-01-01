Menu
Looking for a reliable 4wd? This vehicle has Full factory warranty to 100,000km, great on gas and spacious! Check out all the pictures for options or come visit us at 469 the Kingsway.

2023 Mitsubishi RVR

37,015 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi RVR

ES

12151341

2023 Mitsubishi RVR

ES

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,015KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJUAU0PU606387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # DF2535
  • Mileage 37,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2023 Mitsubishi RVR