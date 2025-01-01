$34,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV Midnight Edition MIDNIGHT AWD
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV Midnight Edition MIDNIGHT AWD
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,231KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3BBXPW196993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # ZMIDNIGHT
- Mileage 64,231 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS IMMACULATE MIDNIGHT EDITION IS STUNNING AND FINANCING IS AVAILABLE...MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO TEST DRIVE TODAY!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
