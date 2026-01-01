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CHECK OUT THIS STUNNING Z71 FULLY LOADED TRAIL BOSS WITH ONLY 50000KMS, TOO MANY FEATURES TO MENTION EXCEPT THAT FINANCING FOR 96 MONTHS AT 5.79% IS AVAILABLE!

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

49,829 KM

Details Description Features

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss Z71 TRAIL BOSS

Watch This Vehicle
14284715

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss Z71 TRAIL BOSS

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
49,829KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUDFED6RG440690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,829 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT THIS STUNNING Z71 FULLY LOADED TRAIL BOSS WITH ONLY 50000KMS, TOO MANY FEATURES TO MENTION EXCEPT THAT FINANCING FOR 96 MONTHS AT 5.79% IS AVAILABLE!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
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Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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705-626-XXXX

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705-626-5129

Alternate Numbers
705-521-4607
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$69,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Driving Forward Auto Group

705-626-5129

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500