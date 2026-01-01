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2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss Z71 TRAIL BOSS
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss Z71 TRAIL BOSS
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$69,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
49,829KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUDFED6RG440690
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,829 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT THIS STUNNING Z71 FULLY LOADED TRAIL BOSS WITH ONLY 50000KMS, TOO MANY FEATURES TO MENTION EXCEPT THAT FINANCING FOR 96 MONTHS AT 5.79% IS AVAILABLE!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
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705-626-XXXX(click to show)
705-626-5129
Alternate Numbers705-521-4607
$69,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Driving Forward Auto Group
705-626-5129
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500