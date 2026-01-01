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2024 Ford Escape

70,157 KM

Details

$26,565

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Ford Escape

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle
14464351

2024 Ford Escape

Platinum

Location

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

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Contact Seller

$26,565

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
70,157KM
VIN 1FMCU9JA6RUA84713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour /BLACK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,157 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
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705-673-6733

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$26,565

+ taxes & licensing>

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2024 Ford Escape