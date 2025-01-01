$30,825+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda Civic
Sedan Sport
Location
Palladino Honda
990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$30,825
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,597 KM
Vehicle Description
making it a top choice for drivers seeking a reliable and dynamic driving experience. With a sleek white exterior
offering both elegance and practicality.
FEATURES OF THE Civic Sedan Sport
»» Certified pre-owned for peace of mind
»» Only 6
597 km on the odometer
»» Equipped with a CVT transmission
»» 2.0 L Regular Unleaded I-4 engine
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Comprehensive airbag system
»» Traction control for enhanced stability
»» Anti-lock braking system
»» Rearview camera for easy parking
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 2.0 L engine for optimal power
»» CVT transmission for smooth shifts
»» Fuel-efficient with regular unleaded gas
»» Front-wheel drive for agile handling
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious interior with ample legroom
»» Automatic climate control for comfort
»» Keyless entry for easy access
»» Cruise control for relaxed driving
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls
»» Touchscreen infotainment system
»» USB ports for device charging
»» Steering wheel-mounted controls
CARGO SPACE
»» Generous trunk space for luggage
»» Split-folding rear seats for versatility
»» Convenient storage compartments
»» Ample room for daily essentials
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Smooth and comfortable ride
»» Efficient fuel economy
»» User-friendly technology features
»» Stylish and modern design
This 2024 Honda Civic Sedan Sport is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable and stylish vehicle with advanced features and a comfortable driving experience. Visit Palladino Honda in Greater Sudbury to experience it for yourself.
The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold 'as-is' are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2
501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For 'as-is' vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition
http://www.palladinohonda.com/used/Honda-Civic_Sedan-2024-id11750414.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Palladino Honda
