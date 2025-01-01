Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> making it a top choice for drivers seeking a reliable and dynamic driving experience. With a sleek white exterior</p> <p> offering both elegance and practicality. FEATURES OF THE Civic Sedan Sport »» Certified pre-owned for peace of mind »» Only 6</p> <p>597 km on the odometer »» Equipped with a CVT transmission »» 2.0 L Regular Unleaded I-4 engine ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES »» Comprehensive airbag system »» Traction control for enhanced stability »» Anti-lock braking system »» Rearview camera for easy parking PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY »» 2.0 L engine for optimal power »» CVT transmission for smooth shifts »» Fuel-efficient with regular unleaded gas »» Front-wheel drive for agile handling COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE »» Spacious interior with ample legroom »» Automatic climate control for comfort »» Keyless entry for easy access »» Cruise control for relaxed driving TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY »» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls »» Touchscreen infotainment system »» USB ports for device charging »» Steering wheel-mounted controls CARGO SPACE »» Generous trunk space for luggage »» Split-folding rear seats for versatility »» Convenient storage compartments »» Ample room for daily essentials WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE »» Smooth and comfortable ride »» Efficient fuel economy »» User-friendly technology features »» Stylish and modern design This 2024 Honda Civic Sedan Sport is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable and stylish vehicle with advanced features and a comfortable driving experience. Visit Palladino Honda in Greater Sudbury to experience it for yourself. The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold as-is are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2</p> <p>501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For as-is vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition</p> <a href=http://www.palladinohonda.com/used/Honda-Civic_Sedan-2024-id11750414.html>http://www.palladinohonda.com/used/Honda-Civic_Sedan-2024-id11750414.html</a>

2024 Honda Civic

6,597 KM

Details Description Features

$30,825

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12106417

2024 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport

Location

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

Contact Seller

$30,825

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
6,597KM
VIN 2HGFE2F52RH111752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,597 KM

Vehicle Description

making it a top choice for drivers seeking a reliable and dynamic driving experience. With a sleek white exterior


offering both elegance and practicality.

FEATURES OF THE Civic Sedan Sport
»» Certified pre-owned for peace of mind
»» Only 6


597 km on the odometer
»» Equipped with a CVT transmission
»» 2.0 L Regular Unleaded I-4 engine

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Comprehensive airbag system
»» Traction control for enhanced stability
»» Anti-lock braking system
»» Rearview camera for easy parking

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 2.0 L engine for optimal power
»» CVT transmission for smooth shifts
»» Fuel-efficient with regular unleaded gas
»» Front-wheel drive for agile handling

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious interior with ample legroom
»» Automatic climate control for comfort
»» Keyless entry for easy access
»» Cruise control for relaxed driving

TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls
»» Touchscreen infotainment system
»» USB ports for device charging
»» Steering wheel-mounted controls

CARGO SPACE
»» Generous trunk space for luggage
»» Split-folding rear seats for versatility
»» Convenient storage compartments
»» Ample room for daily essentials

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Smooth and comfortable ride
»» Efficient fuel economy
»» User-friendly technology features
»» Stylish and modern design

This 2024 Honda Civic Sedan Sport is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable and stylish vehicle with advanced features and a comfortable driving experience. Visit Palladino Honda in Greater Sudbury to experience it for yourself.

The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold 'as-is' are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2


501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For 'as-is' vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition


http://www.palladinohonda.com/used/Honda-Civic_Sedan-2024-id11750414.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PERFORMANCE
and efficiency
mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
Discover the exceptional 2024 Honda Civic Sedan Sport
a certified used vehicle available at Palladino Honda in Greater Sudbury. This sedan combines style
this Civic Sedan Sport stands out on the road

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Palladino Honda

Used 2024 Honda Civic Sedan Sport for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2024 Honda Civic Sedan Sport 6,597 KM $30,825 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Longhorn for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Longhorn 95,107 KM $46,994 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sorento 2.0L Turbo LX+ for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON
2016 Kia Sorento 2.0L Turbo LX+ 114,791 KM $11,899 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Palladino Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,825

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
2024 Honda Civic