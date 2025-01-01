$37,474+ taxes & licensing
2024 Honda CR-V
Sport
2024 Honda CR-V
Sport
Location
Palladino Honda
990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$37,474
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 61,903 KM
Vehicle Description
FEATURES OF THE CR-V Sport
»» Red exterior with sporty black accents
»» Intelligent all-wheel drive for added control
»» 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine for efficiency
»» Continuously Variable Transmission for smooth driving
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Advanced traction control for confident handling
»» Comprehensive airbag system for occupant safety
»» Rearview camera for easier parking and reversing
»» Anti-lock braking system for enhanced stopping power
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 1.5L 16-valve DOHC turbocharged engine
»» Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) -i
»» All-wheel drive for superior road grip
»» Impressive fuel efficiency for daily commuting
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious interior with ample legroom
»» Dual-zone automatic climate control
»» Power-adjustable driver?s seat
»» Rear seats with easy fold-down capability
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Touchscreen display for easy access to features
»» Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
»» USB charging ports for device connectivity
»» Steering wheel-mounted controls for convenience
CARGO SPACE
»» Large rear cargo area for luggage
»» Flat-folding rear seats for extra space
»» Low cargo floor for easy loading
»» Multiple storage compartments throughout the cabin
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Confident all-wheel drive in all seasons
»» Smooth and responsive turbocharged engine
»» User-friendly infotainment system
»» Spacious and flexible interior design
This 2024 Honda CR-V Sport's VIN is: 2HKRS4H51RH104585.
The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold 'as-is' are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For 'as-is' vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
now available at Palladino Honda in Greater Sudbury. This used SUV stands out with its striking red exterior and sleek black interior
it promises reliability and performance for your everyday adventures.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
705-673-6733