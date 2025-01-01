Menu
Experience the perfect blend of versatility and style with the 2024 Honda CR-V Sport, now available at Palladino Honda in Greater Sudbury. This used SUV stands out with its striking red exterior and sleek black interior, offering a dynamic presence on the road. With just 49,000 km on the odometer, it promises reliability and performance for your everyday adventures. FEATURES OF THE CR-V Sport »» Red exterior with sporty black accents »» Intelligent all-wheel drive for added control »» 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine for efficiency »» Continuously Variable Transmission for smooth driving ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES »» Advanced traction control for confident handling »» Comprehensive airbag system for occupant safety »» Rearview camera for easier parking and reversing »» Anti-lock braking system for enhanced stopping power PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY »» 1.5L 16-valve DOHC turbocharged engine »» Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) -i »» All-wheel drive for superior road grip »» Impressive fuel efficiency for daily commuting COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE »» Spacious interior with ample legroom »» Dual-zone automatic climate control »» Power-adjustable driver?s seat »» Rear seats with easy fold-down capability TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY »» Touchscreen display for easy access to features »» Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming »» USB charging ports for device connectivity »» Steering wheel-mounted controls for convenience CARGO SPACE »» Large rear cargo area for luggage »» Flat-folding rear seats for extra space »» Low cargo floor for easy loading »» Multiple storage compartments throughout the cabin WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE »» Confident all-wheel drive in all seasons »» Smooth and responsive turbocharged engine »» User-friendly infotainment system »» Spacious and flexible interior design This 2024 Honda CR-V Sports VIN is: 2HKRS4H51RH104585. The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold as-is are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For as-is vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.

2024 Honda CR-V

61,903 KM

$37,474

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Honda CR-V

Sport

12949748

2024 Honda CR-V

Sport

Location

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$37,474

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,903KM
VIN 2HKRS4H51RH104585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,903 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of versatility and style with the 2024 Honda CR-V Sport, now available at Palladino Honda in Greater Sudbury. This used SUV stands out with its striking red exterior and sleek black interior, offering a dynamic presence on the road. With just 49,000 km on the odometer, it promises reliability and performance for your everyday adventures.

FEATURES OF THE CR-V Sport
»» Red exterior with sporty black accents
»» Intelligent all-wheel drive for added control
»» 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine for efficiency
»» Continuously Variable Transmission for smooth driving

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Advanced traction control for confident handling
»» Comprehensive airbag system for occupant safety
»» Rearview camera for easier parking and reversing
»» Anti-lock braking system for enhanced stopping power

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 1.5L 16-valve DOHC turbocharged engine
»» Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) -i
»» All-wheel drive for superior road grip
»» Impressive fuel efficiency for daily commuting

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Spacious interior with ample legroom
»» Dual-zone automatic climate control
»» Power-adjustable driver?s seat
»» Rear seats with easy fold-down capability

TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Touchscreen display for easy access to features
»» Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
»» USB charging ports for device connectivity
»» Steering wheel-mounted controls for convenience

CARGO SPACE
»» Large rear cargo area for luggage
»» Flat-folding rear seats for extra space
»» Low cargo floor for easy loading
»» Multiple storage compartments throughout the cabin

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Confident all-wheel drive in all seasons
»» Smooth and responsive turbocharged engine
»» User-friendly infotainment system
»» Spacious and flexible interior design

This 2024 Honda CR-V Sport's VIN is: 2HKRS4H51RH104585.

The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold 'as-is' are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For 'as-is' vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

000 km on the odometer
mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
Experience the perfect blend of versatility and style with the 2024 Honda CR-V Sport
offering a dynamic presence on the road. With just 49

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$37,474

+ taxes & licensing>

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2024 Honda CR-V