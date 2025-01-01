$34,000+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD
2024 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD
Location
Sudbury Hyundai
1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-670-2266
$34,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shimmering Silver (R2T)
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,770 KM
Vehicle Description
who leaves tire tracks on snowbanks and impressions in boardrooms. I have something for you.
The 2024 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD.
No
it doesn't shout. It speaks in smooth curves and quiet confidence. A sculpted silhouette that slips through city traffic like a whisper
where refinement meets readiness. Heated seats cradle you like a Swedish masseuse. A 10.25" touchscreen greets you like an old friend with new tricks. And yes
just genuine service to help you find exactly what you're looking for.
Come in today and experience the difference.
http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson-2024-id12129275.html
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Sudbury Hyundai
Sudbury Hyundai
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-670-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-670-2266