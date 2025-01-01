Menu
Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

Used
43,444KM
VIN KM8JBCDE0RU322015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 322015R
  • Mileage 43,444 KM

Vehicle Description

Urban polish. Backroad grit. One machine.

The 2024 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD doesn't beg for attention


and bred for more than just the 9-to-5. This is for the ones who know their GPS isn't just for getting to work


takes a turn. Heated seats? Of course. A touchscreen that looks like it belongs in a spaceship? Naturally. And with seamless smartphone integration


your people all just a swipe away.

It doesn't roar. It purrs with potential. And when the light turns green


where capability meets charisma and every vehicle tells a better story.

This isn't just a Tucson.
This is your next move.

At Sudbury Hyundai


just genuine service to help you find exactly what you're looking for.

Come in today and experience the difference.


http://www.sudburyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson-2024-id12132568.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

we believe in more than just selling cars; we believe in fair value
checked daily against the province to ensure it stays competitive. No games
no hidden fees just transparency as clear as a Northern sky. Our sales consultants? They're guides
not commission-driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure
it earns it. Sculpted with purpose
outfitted with precision
it's for getting out of town fast. All-Wheel Drive keeps things grounded when the weather
or the week
your playlist
your podcasts
it's not just a signal
it's a calling. Available now at Sudbury Hyundai

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

