$32,993+ taxes & licensing
2024 Subaru WRX
Base
Location
Palladino Honda
990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$32,993
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,022KM
VIN JF1VBAB69R9811267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour MAGNETITE_GREY
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 13,022 KM
Palladino Honda
990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
