// ACCIDENT FREE!! // // SINGLE OWNER! // Discover the 2025 Honda Pilot Black Edition, a sophisticated SUV designed for families and adventurers alike. Finished in classic black, this all-wheel drive vehicle features a robust 3.5L V6 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. With only 44,859 km and a single owner, it promises reliability and peace of mind. FEATURES OF THE Pilot Black Edition »» Unique blacked-out exterior accents and trim »» 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels »» Panoramic moonroof for open-air enjoyment »» Red ambient interior lighting for a modern touch ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES »» Blind spot information system for added awareness »» Rear cross traffic monitor for safer reversing »» Adaptive cruise control for stress-free highway driving »» Collision mitigation braking system for enhanced protection PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY »» 3.5L V6 engine with idle-stop technology »» 10-speed automatic transmission with smooth shifting »» All-wheel drive for confident traction in all conditions »» Variable Cylinder Management for improved fuel efficiency COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE »» Tri-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort »» Heated front and second-row seats »» Power tailgate for easy cargo access »» Remote engine start for cold mornings TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY »» 9-inch touchscreen display for intuitive control »» Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration »» Premium audio system for immersive sound »» Built-in navigation system for easy route planning CARGO SPACE »» Spacious rear cargo area for family gear »» Split-folding rear seats for flexible storage »» Underfloor storage compartment for valuables »» Power tailgate for effortless loading and unloading WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE »» Smooth and powerful V6 engine performance »» Comfortable and quiet ride quality »» User-friendly infotainment and connectivity features »» Versatile seating and cargo configurations This 2025 Honda Pilot Black Editions VIN is: 5FNYG1H97SB500927. The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold as-is are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For as-is vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.

2025 Honda Pilot

44,859 KM

$57,979

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Honda Pilot

Black Edition

13148836

2025 Honda Pilot

Black Edition

Palladino Honda

990 The Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$57,979

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,859KM
VIN 5FNYG1H97SB500927

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,859 KM

// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
// SINGLE OWNER! //

Discover the 2025 Honda Pilot Black Edition, a sophisticated SUV designed for families and adventurers alike. Finished in classic black, this all-wheel drive vehicle features a robust 3.5L V6 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. With only 44,859 km and a single owner, it promises reliability and peace of mind.

FEATURES OF THE Pilot Black Edition
»» Unique blacked-out exterior accents and trim
»» 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels
»» Panoramic moonroof for open-air enjoyment
»» Red ambient interior lighting for a modern touch

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Blind spot information system for added awareness
»» Rear cross traffic monitor for safer reversing
»» Adaptive cruise control for stress-free highway driving
»» Collision mitigation braking system for enhanced protection

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 3.5L V6 engine with idle-stop technology
»» 10-speed automatic transmission with smooth shifting
»» All-wheel drive for confident traction in all conditions
»» Variable Cylinder Management for improved fuel efficiency

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Tri-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
»» Heated front and second-row seats
»» Power tailgate for easy cargo access
»» Remote engine start for cold mornings

TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» 9-inch touchscreen display for intuitive control
»» Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
»» Premium audio system for immersive sound
»» Built-in navigation system for easy route planning

CARGO SPACE
»» Spacious rear cargo area for family gear
»» Split-folding rear seats for flexible storage
»» Underfloor storage compartment for valuables
»» Power tailgate for effortless loading and unloading

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Smooth and powerful V6 engine performance
»» Comfortable and quiet ride quality
»» User-friendly infotainment and connectivity features
»» Versatile seating and cargo configurations

This 2025 Honda Pilot Black Edition's VIN is: 5FNYG1H97SB500927.

The advertised price is for financing only and applies exclusively to vehicles eligible for financing. Vehicles sold 'as-is' are not eligible for financing and require full payment at purchase. All cash purchases of finance-eligible vehicles will be subject to an additional $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees. For 'as-is' vehicles: the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.

2025 Honda Pilot