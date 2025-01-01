Menu
The 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate AWD with Colour Package It begins as a whisper of rebellion, a glint of sunlight off sculpted steel, a reminder that adventure doesnt have to mean compromise. The 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate AWD with Colour Package isnt content to fit inside a category. Half refined urban companion, half untamed explorer, it moves effortlessly between city streets and mountain switchbacks with the same quiet assurance. Slip behind the wheel and you feel it instantly: the subtle hum of power waiting beneath your fingertips, the panoramic sweep of the cabin crafted for those who prefer journeys with purpose. Rich two-tone details, intuitive technology, and the unmistakable sense that this vehicle was designed for someone who still believes in doing things their own way. The all-wheel drive grips like conviction itself, while the turbocharged engine delivers power not in bursts, but in promises kept. You glance in the rearview and see a weekends worth of gear resting easily in the bed, a reminder that here, utility and beauty share equal footing. Built not for those who follow the road, but for those who choose to define it. At Sudbury Hyundai, we believe in more than just selling cars; we believe in fair value, checked daily against the province to ensure it stays competitive. No games, no hidden fees, just transparency as clear as a Northern sky. Our sales consultants? Theyre guides, not commission driven salespeople. No commission means no pressure, just genuine service to help you find exactly what youre looking for. Come in today and experience the difference.

2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz

11,981 KM

$52,500

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Ultimate AWD w/Colour Pkg

13176971

2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Ultimate AWD w/Colour Pkg

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-670-2266

$52,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,981KM
VIN 5NTJEDDF2SH143194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,981 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Performance Tires
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Additional Features

MEMORY MIRRORS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Glass Sunroof
Luggage cover
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$52,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Sudbury Hyundai

705-670-2266

2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz