Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

195,107 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

Contact Seller
2009 GMC Sierra 1500

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

  1. 8786831
  2. 8786831
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

195,107KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8786831
  • Stock #: N145AZ
  • VIN: 1GTEK19Y99Z230885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 195,107 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

2009 GMC Sierra 1500
195,107 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Buick Encore Pr...
 18,097 KM
$24,200 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Expre...
 73,007 KM
$59,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

Call Dealer

905-309-XXXX

(click to show)

905-309-3356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory