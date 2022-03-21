$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
905-309-3356
2009 GMC Sierra 1500
2009 GMC Sierra 1500
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
195,107KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8786831
- Stock #: N145AZ
- VIN: 1GTEK19Y99Z230885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 195,107 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9