2011 Buick Regal

72,118 KM

Details Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2011 Buick Regal

2011 Buick Regal

CXL Turbo

2011 Buick Regal

CXL Turbo

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

72,118KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8471475
  • Stock #: 117675X
  • VIN: W04GW5EV5B1117675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,118 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

