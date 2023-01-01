Menu
2011 Chevrolet Traverse

325,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2LT

Location

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

325,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10378254
  • Stock #: Q018AZ
  • VIN: 1GNKVJED0BJ132885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 325,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

