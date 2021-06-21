Menu
2011 Dodge Ram 1500

210,286 KM

Details Description Features

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Ram 1500

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT AS IS

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT AS IS

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

210,286KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7479639
  • Stock #: M300A
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT0BS633518

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # M300A
  • Mileage 210,286 KM

Vehicle Description

as is, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 20" x 9" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio, 6.5" Touch Screen Display, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Brake assist, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garmin Navigation System, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Sunroof, Quick Order Package 26L Sport, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start & Security Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Sport Premium Group, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Brake Control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.


Sport 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 5-Speed Automatic
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat


As-Traded Pre-Owned Vehicle


We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically in any way and thus do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it road-worthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!


This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ 7 Day Money Back Guarantee


SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls


Errors and Omissions Expected


INSGMT

Vehicle Features

4x4
5 Speed Multi-speed automatic

