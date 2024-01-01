Menu
2012 Buick Enclave

120,122 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Buick Enclave

CX

2012 Buick Enclave CX

CX

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

120,122KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5GAKRAED8CJ231664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 120,122 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2012 Buick Enclave