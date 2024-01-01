Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Buick LaCrosse

47,925 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Buick LaCrosse

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Buick LaCrosse

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
47,925KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G4G55E31CF180733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # Q109A
  • Mileage 47,925 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Used 2007 Chrysler 300C as is for sale in Grimsby, ON
2007 Chrysler 300C as is 260,050 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum as is AWD for sale in Grimsby, ON
2015 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum as is AWD 110,205 KM $14,403 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD Custom Trail Boss 6.2 l for sale in Grimsby, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD Custom Trail Boss 6.2 l 95,952 KM $49,171 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

Call Dealer

905-309-XXXX

(click to show)

905-309-3356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

Contact Seller
2012 Buick LaCrosse