2012 Buick LaCrosse
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
47,925KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G4G55E31CF180733
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # Q109A
- Mileage 47,925 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
