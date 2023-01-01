2012 Chevrolet Cruze...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9611263

9611263 Stock #: P133AZ

P133AZ VIN: 1G1PC5SH0C7126661

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 273,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Tachometer Compass Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.