Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
905-309-3356
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
LS
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
273,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9611263
- Stock #: P133AZ
- VIN: 1G1PC5SH0C7126661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 273,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
Compass
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9