$4,499+ taxes & licensing
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
SL 4x4 Crew Cab 5.75 ft. box 143.5 in. WB
Location
Grimsby Chevrolet
337 Main St E, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
(226) 270-7400
$4,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Stock # P228303AZ
- Mileage 357,820 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents, LOCAL TRADE, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Titanium w/Cloth Seat Trim, 40/20/40 Split Front Bench Seat, 6''' Tubular Oval Chrome Assist Steps, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, Body Coloured Body Side Mouldings, CD player, Chrome Accessories Package, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Grille Surround, Chrome Mirror Caps, Colour-Keyed Carpeting w/Front & Rear Vinyl Mats, Convenience Package, Deep Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Fleetside Body Ordering Code, Front Chrome Bumper, Heavy Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Manual Transfer Case, Outside Heated Power Adjustable Mirrors, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SF (Nevada Edition), Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, SL Model Option, Split folding rear seat, Wheels: 17''' Steel Chrome Appearance.
Quicksilver Metallic SL
GREAT AS-TRADED TRUCK | YOU FIX AND SAVE 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SL GREAT AS-TRADED TRUCK | YOU FIX AND SAVE Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI Flex Fuel
4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
4WD
AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee
The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
