Recent Arrival!

No Accidents, LOCAL TRADE, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Titanium w/Cloth Seat Trim, 40/20/40 Split Front Bench Seat, 6 Tubular Oval Chrome Assist Steps, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, Body Coloured Body Side Mouldings, CD player, Chrome Accessories Package, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Grille Surround, Chrome Mirror Caps, Colour-Keyed Carpeting w/Front & Rear Vinyl Mats, Convenience Package, Deep Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Fleetside Body Ordering Code, Front Chrome Bumper, Heavy Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Manual Transfer Case, Outside Heated Power Adjustable Mirrors, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SF (Nevada Edition), Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, SL Model Option, Split folding rear seat, Wheels: 17 Steel Chrome Appearance.

Quicksilver Metallic SL
GREAT AS-TRADED TRUCK | YOU FIX AND SAVE 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SL GREAT AS-TRADED TRUCK | YOU FIX AND SAVE Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI Flex Fuel
4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
4WD

AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQs 7-Day Money Back Guarantee

The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!

SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.

*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

357,820 KM

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SL 4x4 Crew Cab 5.75 ft. box 143.5 in. WB

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SL 4x4 Crew Cab 5.75 ft. box 143.5 in. WB

Grimsby Chevrolet

337 Main St E, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

(226) 270-7400

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
357,820KM
VIN 3GTP2UEA3CG306028

Vehicle Details

  • Mileage 357,820 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


No Accidents, LOCAL TRADE, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Titanium w/Cloth Seat Trim, 40/20/40 Split Front Bench Seat, 6''' Tubular Oval Chrome Assist Steps, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, Body Coloured Body Side Mouldings, CD player, Chrome Accessories Package, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Grille Surround, Chrome Mirror Caps, Colour-Keyed Carpeting w/Front & Rear Vinyl Mats, Convenience Package, Deep Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Fleetside Body Ordering Code, Front Chrome Bumper, Heavy Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Manual Transfer Case, Outside Heated Power Adjustable Mirrors, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SF (Nevada Edition), Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, SL Model Option, Split folding rear seat, Wheels: 17''' Steel Chrome Appearance.

Quicksilver Metallic SL
GREAT AS-TRADED TRUCK | YOU FIX AND SAVE 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SL GREAT AS-TRADED TRUCK | YOU FIX AND SAVE Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI Flex Fuel
4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
4WD

 

AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee

The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!

SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.

*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Speed Control
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Tracker System

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Exterior

Bodyside mouldings
Perimeter/approach lights

Additional Features

Crew Cab
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
crew
Rear beverage holders
1-touch down
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual driver lumbar support
CD-MP3 decoder

Grimsby Chevrolet

Grimsby Chevrolet

337 Main St E, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
$4,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Grimsby Chevrolet

(226) 270-7400

2012 GMC Sierra 1500