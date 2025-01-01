$3,250+ taxes & licensing
2014 BMW 528
i xDrive POWER SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | HANDSFREE LIFTGATE
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
$3,250
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # R502AZ
- Mileage 216,193 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCAL TRADE, AWD, Cashmere Beige/Oyster w/BMW Individual Merino Extended Leather Upholstery, 4-Way Power Lumbar Support For Front Seats, Automatic Trunk, Comfort Access, Electric Rear Sunshade, Harman/Kardon 16-Speaker Sound System, On-Board Hard Drive-Based Navigation System, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, Side Sunshades, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Surround View Camera System, Through Loading System.
POWER SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | HANDSFREE LIFTGATE 2014 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive POWER SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | HANDSFREE LIFTGATE 2.0L I4 16V
8-Speed Automatic
AWD
Reviews:
* In most cases, owners rave about fuel efficiency, pleasing performance (especially from six- and eight-cylinder models), a smooth drive, great handling and steering, and a multitude of luxury features, with the stereo and climate control system being commonly rated as favorites. Quality interior assembly and overall style and design are highly rated, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca
AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee
The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
905-309-3356