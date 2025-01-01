2014 BMW 528

Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>LOCAL TRADE, AWD, Cashmere Beige/Oyster w/BMW Individual Merino Extended Leather Upholstery, 4-Way Power Lumbar Support For Front Seats, Automatic Trunk, Comfort Access, Electric Rear Sunshade, Harman/Kardon 16-Speaker Sound System, On-Board Hard Drive-Based Navigation System, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, Side Sunshades, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Surround View Camera System, Through Loading System.<br><br>Black 528i xDrive<br>POWER SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | HANDSFREE LIFTGATE 2014 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive POWER SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | HANDSFREE LIFTGATE 2.0L I4 16V<br>8-Speed Automatic<br>AWD<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * In most cases, owners rave about fuel efficiency, pleasing performance (especially from six- and eight-cylinder models), a smooth drive, great handling and steering, and a multitude of luxury features, with the stereo and climate control system being commonly rated as favorites. Quality interior assembly and overall style and design are highly rated, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca<p></p> <h4>AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQs 7-Day Money Back Guarantee</p> <p>The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2014 BMW 528

216,193 KM

Details Description Features

$3,250

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 BMW 528

i xDrive POWER SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | HANDSFREE LIFTGATE

Watch This Vehicle
12924116

2014 BMW 528

i xDrive POWER SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | HANDSFREE LIFTGATE

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

  1. 12924116
  2. 12924116
  3. 12924116
  4. 12924116
  5. 12924116
  6. 12924116
  7. 12924116
  8. 12924116
  9. 12924116
  10. 12924116
Contact Seller

$3,250

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
216,193KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBA5A7C53ED614864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R502AZ
  • Mileage 216,193 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


LOCAL TRADE, AWD, Cashmere Beige/Oyster w/BMW Individual Merino Extended Leather Upholstery, 4-Way Power Lumbar Support For Front Seats, Automatic Trunk, Comfort Access, Electric Rear Sunshade, Harman/Kardon 16-Speaker Sound System, On-Board Hard Drive-Based Navigation System, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, Side Sunshades, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Surround View Camera System, Through Loading System.

Black 528i xDrive
POWER SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | HANDSFREE LIFTGATE 2014 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive POWER SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | HANDSFREE LIFTGATE 2.0L I4 16V
8-Speed Automatic
AWD


Reviews:
* In most cases, owners rave about fuel efficiency, pleasing performance (especially from six- and eight-cylinder models), a smooth drive, great handling and steering, and a multitude of luxury features, with the stereo and climate control system being commonly rated as favorites. Quality interior assembly and overall style and design are highly rated, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca



AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee



The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT HEATED AND AIR COOLED SEATS | NAVIGATION | REMOTE for sale in Grimsby, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT HEATED AND AIR COOLED SEATS | NAVIGATION | REMOTE 134,313 KM $22,498 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali HEATED AND AIR COOLED SEATS | NAVIGATION | CARBON for sale in Grimsby, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali HEATED AND AIR COOLED SEATS | NAVIGATION | CARBON 117,536 KM $50,298 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring POWER SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS for sale in Grimsby, ON
2015 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring POWER SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS 219,981 KM $5,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-309-XXXX

(click to show)

905-309-3356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,250

+ taxes & licensing>

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2014 BMW 528