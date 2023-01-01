Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

114,582 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS 4x4

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS 4x4

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

114,582KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9685606
  • Stock #: N211A
  • VIN: 3GCUKPEC9FG426622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,582 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


| No Accidents, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Gray, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3.5" Diagonal Monochromatic Display, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 6 Speaker Audio System, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy Duty Suspension, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Power steering, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Radio data system, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear step bumper, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.

LS V8 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive
Silver


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

