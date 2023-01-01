$25,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS 4x4
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
114,582KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9685606
- Stock #: N211A
- VIN: 3GCUKPEC9FG426622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,582 KM
Vehicle Description
| No Accidents, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Gray, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3.5" Diagonal Monochromatic Display, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 6 Speaker Audio System, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy Duty Suspension, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Power steering, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Radio data system, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear step bumper, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.
LS V8 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
