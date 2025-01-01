Menu
One Owner, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Black All-Weather Cargo Mat (LPO), Black All-Weather Floor Mats (LPO), Bluetooth® For Phone, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, GMC Interior Protection Package (LPO), Preferred Equipment Group 3SA, Radio: Colour Touch AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Remote keyless entry, Single-Zone Manual Front Climate Control, SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer

SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.

*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

2015 GMC Terrain

81,994 KM

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing
2015 GMC Terrain

SLE-1 REMOTE START | GREAT CONDITION | BLUETOOTH

12894749

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE-1 REMOTE START | GREAT CONDITION | BLUETOOTH

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

Used
81,994KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GKALMEK4F6339880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # T014AX
  • Mileage 81,994 KM

Vehicle Description

| One Owner, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Black All-Weather Cargo Mat (LPO), Black All-Weather Floor Mats (LPO), Bluetooth® For Phone, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, GMC Interior Protection Package (LPO), Preferred Equipment Group 3SA, Radio: Colour Touch AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Remote keyless entry, Single-Zone Manual Front Climate Control, SiriusXM Satellite Radio.



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
2015 GMC Terrain