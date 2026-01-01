$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 RAM 1500
SLT
2015 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
221,146KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GT2FS597176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # Q241880A
- Mileage 221,146 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
2026 Buick Encore GX Preferred HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL 1,445 KM $33,959 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Fiesta GREAT LOW MILEAGE AS TRADED FORD FIESTA 159,503 KM $3,499 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-309-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
905-309-3356
2015 RAM 1500