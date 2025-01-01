Menu
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

91,104 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

12707253

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,104KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNALCEK6G1180520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P160520
  • Mileage 91,104 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
2016 Chevrolet Equinox