2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
Used
200,236KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC9GG126091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # R358AAX
- Mileage 200,236 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
