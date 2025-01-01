Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

200,236 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT

12894746

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,236KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC9GG126091

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # R358AAX
  • Mileage 200,236 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

CD Player

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500