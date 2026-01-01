Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

95,483 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited Adventure Edition

13486826

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited Adventure Edition

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,483KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF9GU157454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # T219AA
  • Mileage 95,483 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-309-3356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe