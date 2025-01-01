$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
Used
91,119KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YB2D77H5108459
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P178459
- Mileage 91,119 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
7 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
2017 Chevrolet Corvette