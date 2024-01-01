Menu
2017 Chevrolet Sonic

96,594 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,594KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1JD6SH5H4118055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P178055
  • Mileage 96,594 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
2017 Chevrolet Sonic