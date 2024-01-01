$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Sonic
LT Auto
Location
Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
905-309-3356
Used
96,594KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1JD6SH5H4118055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P178055
- Mileage 96,594 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
