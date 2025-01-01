Menu
Recent Arrival!

| No Accidents, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, LOCAL TRADE, AWD, 18 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power driver seat, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers.

White Diamond Pearl EX
HEATED SEATS | 1.5L 4-CYLINDER | 2017 Honda CR-V EX HEATED SEATS | 1.5L 4-CYLINDER | 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp
CVT
AWD

Awards:
 * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards


Reviews:
 * Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca

VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer

SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.

*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Details Description Features

12924113

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

Used
271,927KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H50HH130957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 271,927 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


| No Accidents, | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, LOCAL TRADE, AWD, 18''' Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power driver seat, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers.

White Diamond Pearl EX
HEATED SEATS | 1.5L 4-CYLINDER | 2017 Honda CR-V EX HEATED SEATS | 1.5L 4-CYLINDER | 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp
CVT
AWD

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards


Reviews:
* Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

