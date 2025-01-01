Menu
2018 Buick Encore

98,274 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
13111430

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

Used
98,274KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJ2SB7JB628058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,274 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

