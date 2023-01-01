Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

77,845 KM

Details Features

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

77,845KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10607229
  • Stock #: Q057A
  • VIN: 2GNAXJEV4J6135251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # Q057A
  • Mileage 77,845 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

